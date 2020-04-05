India’s Covid-19 toll nears 100

By | Published: 12:32 am

New Delhi: The number of Covid-19 deaths inched towards 100 on Saturday and the count of confirmed infections rose by a new single-day record of over 600 to cross 3,600, but the government assured there was no need to panic as the rate of spread was less than in many other countries and just “one place” accounted for 30 per cent of detected cases.

Officials said at least 1,023 confirmed cases of infection were found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital last month.

The Health Ministry said the testing capacity was ramped up significantly to over 10,000 tests per day to detect the deadly coronavirus infection, as it emphasised on continuous compliance to lockdown and social distancing measures, along with personal and environmental hygiene, to win this “daily battle”. Overall, tens of thousands are quarantined but their overall number could not be ascertained.

According to the Ministry, 211 districts are now reporting Covid-19 cases, posing a high risk of further spread of the deadly virus unless it is contained. The data shared by Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal and other government officials in their daily press briefing on Saturday afternoon showed that an average of one in 25 people tested for the infection have found to be a positive case, while the mortality rate among those testing positive appeared even less at one in 30.

Officials said the number of daily tests had doubled to more than 10,000 from about 5,000 a few days ago. While the number of government labs had increased to over 100, several private labs were also roped in, Agarwal said. He said a total of 2,902 Covid-19 cases were reported so far in India, with an increase of 601 in last 24 hours — the highest for such a period — with at least 58 of them in critical condition in Kerala, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. In the same time span, 12 more died taking the nationwide toll to 68.

Later, the Ministry’s evening update put the total number of those having tested positive so far at 3,072 nationwide with 75 deaths. However, a PTI tally of figures reported by States directly showed at least 97 deaths across the country while the number of confirmed cases of infection had reached 3,619 as on Saturday late evening. Of them, close to 300 were cured and discharged. There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the aggregate of numbers announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

Maharashtra reported a sharp increase in the number of cases to 635 with 145 positive cases getting diagnosed on Saturday, while Rajasthan, Assam, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat also reported rise in infections since Friday night, while more deaths were reported from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

