India’s disappearing birds

Published: 12:12 am 11:06 pm

All is not well with our feathered friends. An analysis of the conservation status suggests that India’s birds are declining at alarming pace. Over 100 species of Indian birds are staring at possible extinction. Birds are critical to our ecosystem. But, their conservation hasn’t got half the attention that headline-generating wild animals get. The recently-released “State of India’s Birds 2020”, put together by over ten institutions and numerous citizen scientists, provides a comprehensive picture of the overall status and also lists the many human-made threats that the birds face. The report, presented before the United Nations 13th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Migratory Species in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, has pointed out that the populations of raptors, migratory seabirds and birds that live in specialised habitats were the most affected in the past decades. The number of birds in the Western Ghats, considered one of the world’s foremost biodiversity hotspots, also declined by almost 75% since 2000. The data for these birds was collected through the citizen science app ‘eBird’, which received a record ten million entries by over 15,500 citizen scientists. Cornell University’s Laboratory of Ornithology hosts the app, while its India-specific portal is curated and customised by Bird Count India, an informal group of birdwatching enthusiasts, ornithologists, naturalists and conservationists dedicated to documenting Indian birds. The data was compiled, categorised, and studied by ten research and conservation organisations within the country, both governmental and NGOs.

In 2018, the ‘State of the World’s Birds’ report revealed that 40% of all birds were at risk of extinction. The biggest man-made threats include agriculture, logging, invasive species, hunting and trapping. The assessment of nearly 867 Indian species makes it very clear that the birds are in overall decline, in some cases catastrophically so. For the long-term, the data found that 52% of 261 species were projected to decline, while for the short-term, almost 80% of 146 species were on a decline. It categorises 101 species as ‘High Conservation Concern for India’ and suggests many urgent policy measures. For these species, conservation action must be taken up immediately to identify causes of decline and implement measures to halt and reverse the trend. Another 319 species are classified under ‘Moderate Conservation Concern’ category. These species must be carefully monitored to rapidly detect and act upon signs of continuing decline. On the other hand, 126 species, including the peafowl, house sparrow, Asian Koel, rose-ringed parakeet and the common tailorbird, are expected to increase in numbers, primarily due to their ability to survive in human habitats. In the past, many conservation decisions pertaining to birds were not based on much evidence but this latest report helps to bring much-needed data to bear on these issues.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .