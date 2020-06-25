India’s exports likely to dip 10-12 per cent in 2020-21: FIEO

By | Published: 7:08 pm

New Delhi: The country’s exports are likely to witness a 10-12 per cent year-on-year decline during the ongoing fiscal, if the current trend persists, due to the contraction in global demand on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, FIEO said on Thursday. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S K Saraf said although exporters are receiving a lot of enquiries from countries where anti-China sentiments are high, demand in employment intensive sectors like gems and jewellery, apparels, footwear, handicrafts, and carpets is still a challenge.

“Initially, looking into the lockdown challenges and projected decline in global trade, we expected 20 per cent decline in our exports. However, two days back, the WTO (World Trade Organisation) trade estimates for the second quarter puts the contraction only at 13 per cent,” Saraf told reporters during a video conference briefing. “We do not expect much improvement in demand. Therefore, we expect around 10 per cent-12 per cent decline in India’s exports in the current fiscal,” he added. However, in case of a second wave of the pandemic, the contraction in exports may reach 20 per cent, Saraf said.

India’s exports contracted by a record 60 per cent in April and 36.47 per cent in May. Saraf also suggested the government to focus on concluding free trade agreements with countries like the European Union, Australia and New Zealand. “The government should also look at ways to re-start talks on mega trade deal RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement). It is a good time to involve in RCEP with fully protecting the national interests,” Saraf said. India had decided not to join RCEP as negotiations failed to address several of the country’s concerns.

To push exports further, he suggested the export community to focus on countries which are providing demand stimulus like the US and the UK, and explore opportunities in countries having anti-China sentiments like the EU, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. “We can definitely benefit from anti-China sentiments. We are getting good inquiries from countries like Japan. While an increase in tariff can be one way to achieve import substitution, the more effective strategy would be to provide an ecosystem which addresses the cost disability of Indian manufacturing leading to such imports,” he said.