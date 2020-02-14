India’s first unisex airport salon opens in Mumbai

By | Published: 7:01 pm

NS Style Salon was launched to provide express beauty and grooming services for both men and women inside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at two outlets — one at Terminal 1-C, Departure, Opposite Gate 26, and the second at Terminal 2, Domestic Departure, next to Irish Cafe.

Many travellers looking for a quick grooming-fix at the airport will now be pleasantly surprised with NS Style Salon offering a wide range of beauty, hair, skin, and nail care for women, along with some customized services for men such as haircut/hair trimming, hair styling, beard styling, a luxurious shaving experience, and beard spa, among other services at both its airport outlets.

“The airport outlets will offer time-based service packages — Express Services (within 15 minutes), Deluxe Services (30-45 minutes), and Premium Services ( more than 45 minutes). We have hired the most experienced and internationally trained professionals to help people travelling from Mumbai look their best,” said Amyn Manji, Founder, NS Style Salon.

“We understand that many travellers will be concerned about cost, so we are offering services starting at only Rs 350. As part of our welcome offer, the salons at the airport will be offering a 25 per cent discount on all our services until May 15,” he added.NS Style Salon endeavours to create a luxurious salon experience, offering world-class services to its customers.

Their precision cutting, nail spa, eyelash, hair, permanent makeup, on-trend glamorous colouring, and fashion-inspired styling techniques are bound to make customers’ mind, body, and soul feels pampered. The products used are natural and cruelty-free. The treatments are designed to be nature-friendly and sustainable. NS Style Salon is set to make travelling comfortable and stylish.