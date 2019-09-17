India’s largest indoor amusement centre now in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Landmark Leisure, part of the Middle East-based retail giant Landmark Group, which is into leisure and amusement business, has launched its flagship Tridom amusement centre at Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad, touted to be the country’s largest indoor amusement facility, with an investment of Rs 50 crore.

Tridom covers 70,000 sq ft of space (with carpet area of 44,000 sq ft) featuring indoor rides and interactive games. The facility aims to cater to everyone above the age of two. It also features India’s first Paradrop virtual reality attraction that delivers realistic paragliding experience.

Silvio Liedtke, CEO, Landmark Leisure told Telangana Today, “Mall operators should be ready to create facilities that will allow such amusement facilities right from the design stage of the malls. We have signed a 10-year lease agreement with the mall and the operator was willing to lease out a large area for the amusement facility. In the Middle East we have introduced loyalty programmes and we want to bring them to India. We also plan to introduce a Fun Block amusement centre in Hyderabad soon.”

Landmark Leisure India Business Head Tarun Rangwani said, “Landmark Leisure has invested Rs 50 crore into the Hyderabad Tridom facility, which will employ 50 people initially, with plans to expand further. We currently have 26 Fun City centres (catering to kids in the age group of 2-12) across India, including one in Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad. We will be almost doubling this number in the next 2 to 3 years. In GCC countries, we have 43 centres currently. The investment in each Fun City centre is approximately Rs 10 to 15 crores for facilities spread around 10,000-15,000 sq ft, while Tridom is going to need more investment than that, as it has more attractions.”

Landmark Leisure today has amusement-based brands such as Fun City, Fun Ville, Fun Block and Fun Works in Middle East and India.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .