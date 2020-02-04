India’s new abortion Bill long overdue

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Union Cabinet recently approved Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which will introduce certain amendments to the existing Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971 and present it for approval in Parliament session.

The proposed amendment to MTP Act, 1971 is being widely hailed by public health experts, doctors, gynaecologists and rights activists as a progressive one that will empower women by giving reproductive rights over their bodies. Many have pointed out that the amendment was long time coming and it was high time that the MTP (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is given a green signal in Parliament at earliest.

What does amended MTP Bill, 2020 say?

The salient feature of the proposed amendment is that it seeks to increase the upper gestation limit of MTP or abortions from 20 weeks to 24 weeks. Before 1971, abortion was criminalised under section 312 of Indian Penal Code 1860 and following the MTP Act of 1971, medical termination or abortion became legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, which required a green signal from registered medical practitioners at a registered medical facility.

The amended MTP, Bill 2020, however, now proposes enhancing gestation limit from 20 weeks to 24 weeks for special categories of women which will be defined in the amendments to the MTP Rules and would include ‘vulnerable women including survivors of rape, victims of incest and other vulnerable women (like differently-abled women, minors) etc.

The new MTP, Bill 2020 also makes it illegal to reveal the name and particulars of the woman whose pregnancy was terminated except to an authorised person of the law. The MTP (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is also expanding access of women to safe and legal abortion services on therapeutic, eugenic, humanitarianor social grounds.

Senior doctors and health care professionals said that the proposed amendments to MTP Act will help women who have survived rape, incest and differently-abled and even minors to take the right decision. Increasing the gestation period from 20 weeks to 24 weeks would ensure safe termination and also put reproductive rights of women in their own hands, doctors said.

Women empowerment

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), the proposed amendment of MTP Act is step towards safety and well-being of women. Senior doctors poited out that that many women will benefit from it because there has been a steady demand seeking permisson for abortion of pregnancies at a gestational age beyond the present permissible limit on grounds of foetal abnormalities or pregnancies due to sexual violence faced by women. The proposed increase in gestational age will ensure dignity, autonomy, confidentiality and justice for women who need to terminate pregnancy, authorities said.

Before finalising the proposals to the MTP, ACT, last year the MOHFW had held widespread consultations with NGOs, doctors, and several ministries and drawn from women from various backgrounds. Representatives from Federation of Obstetric &Gynaecological Societies (FOGSI) and Indian Nursing Council (INC), civil society representatives and lawyers were also part of the consultations.

A step towards safety

• Gestation time for abortion increased from 20 weeks to 24 weeks

• Aimed to benefit survivors of rape, victims of incest, vulnerable differently-abled women

• Also to benefit unmarried, divorcees and widowed women

• Benefits pregnancies with substantial foetal abnormalities

• Identity of women can’t be revealed at any cost, authorised person of law can have access to identity

• 24 weeks gestation period will not apply for substantial foetal abnormalities

