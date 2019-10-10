India’s pop culture celebration from October 12 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:56 am

Hyderabad: The Comic-Con festival in Hyderabad will be organised between October 12 and 13 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, Madhapur.

The Founder and MD, Comic Con India, Jatin Varma said that the event in Hyderabad will feature the largest gaming zone, Indian and international guests, meet and greet sessions, gaming tournaments, fan meet-ups, and experiential zones, not to forget the coolest array of comics, merchandise, toys and much more.

Comic Con will also feature the best of comics, cosplay, gaming, movies and television. “With more than 1.2 million visitors over the past nine years, at our shows nationally, Comic Con is the place for celebrating pop-culture. The guest line-up for #ComicCon 2019 has the best comic book creators from around the world,” said Jatin Varma.

The book launches during the Comic Con include ‘Catdad and Supermom’ by Rahil Mohsin, ‘Age of Immortals #4’ by Holy Cow Entertainment, ‘Yagyaa #2’ by Bulleye Press, ‘The Class V Robotics Notebooks of J. Kokila’ and ‘How to Love Mathematical Objects’ by Blaft. The event will also see the launch of ‘Pitch please’, ‘Aaapki Poojita’, and ‘Bakarmax offline’ by Bakarmax and ‘Ek Din Ka Hero’ by Abhijeet Kini studios.

The product launches for Comic Con will include ‘Awkwerrrd ComicCalendar 2020 and “Awkwerrrd WallCalendar 2020” by Awkwerrrd: Bhaghya Matthews.

Hyderabad Comic Con will offer fans a chance to enjoy real-world exhibits of their favourite comics, TV shows, games, anime & movies, along with the best from the houses of Disney, Marvel, Lucas Films, Warner Bros, AMD, WWE, Sony Networks and Doritos.

