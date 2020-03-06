India’s poultry industry hit by false coronavirus claims

By | Published: 9:14 pm 10:29 pm

New Delhi: India’s poultry industry is reeling after sales fell nearly 80 per cent over false claims that chickens were carriers of the new coronavirus and could pass it to humans, officials said on Friday.

Messages warning people to stop eating chicken because of the contagion have been widely shared on social media, including Facebook and WhatsApp, in recent weeks.

While Indian authorities have repeatedly said there was no scientific evidence showing chickens could carry or transmit COVID-19, many Indians and restaurants have stopped buying the meat.

“People are not eating poultry at home. They are not going out to eat,” Gulrez Alam, secretary of the All India Poultry Breeders Association, told AFP.

“Sales are down by 80 per cent (since January). There is no demand.” Alam said small and medium-sized farmers had been hardest hit as the $14-billion industry struggles to correct the misinformation online.

AFP’s FactCheck service debunked one of the claims — shared thousands of times on different platforms — that said coronavirus had been discovered in broiler chickens in Mumbai. The post used photos that reverse image searches showed were taken from earlier online reports about other diseases that affect chickens, AFP FactCheck discovered.

“Even hotels we usually supplied meat to have stopped ordering in bulk as there is no demand,” said Ramzan Khan, a chicken retailer in Mumbai, who is considering shutting his business temporarily. “We would sell 250 to 300 chickens every day but now it has trickled down to 50 or on a very good day 100,” Khan said.

Delhi butcher shop owner Arvind Das said his takings were down as much as 75 per cent. “People misuse social media a lot these days,” Das said. “Those who are sensible, they are still eating meat, but those who are afraid are avoiding it.”

