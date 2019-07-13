India’s target of $5 trillion economy achievable: CEA

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Even though the target of India becoming a $5 trillion economy looks ambitious, it is realistic and achievable considering multiple successes in all domains of governance in the last five years, said Prof KV Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India.

Prof Subramanian was speaking at a conference, atttended by Assistant Collectors under training of the 2018 batch allotted to Telangana State, Military Engineer Services Probationers, Group-I Officers of Telangana, senior officers from Madhya Pradesh and other trainees at Dr MCR HRD Institute, held here on Saturday. He said the investments, which would be the key driver to reach the target of $ 5 trillion economy in the next five years, would not only give a big boost to industry, services, and business, but would also create innumerable jobs for all sections of society.

Director General of MCRHRD Dr BP Acharya said while encouragement to large industries was important in its own right, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) should not be ignored considering their substantial role in generating employment, especially for women with humble background.

Later, Prof Subramanian and Acharya gave away prizes to the Military engineer probationers for competitions organised in book review, movie review, and Cheriyal scroll painting. K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary (Finance) was also present at the programme.

