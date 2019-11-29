India’s task is to provide democratic access to knowledge: Mikaela Jade

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Sangareddy: Mikaela Jade, Founder and CEO of Indigital said India has already forayed into the digital realm with a massive task of securing democratic access to knowledge and preserving language and practices of its diverse communities.

She said it was the scale of this task that would make the digitisation of arts and knowledge in India a globally unique enterprise.

The Indigital Founder and CEO was at Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) at Kandi in Sangareddy district to address a two-day interdisciplinary conference on the challenges in ‘Digital Humanities in relation to Arts, Knowledge and Critique in the digital age in India’. The two-day conference was conducted jointly by Department of Liberal Arts and Sahapedia at IIT-H campus on November 28 and 29.

The major objective of the conference was to outline the issues, challenges, and opportunities that an inter-disciplinary enterprise can uniquely identify within the creation of digital content in arts, languages, indigenous rights, and heritage and to critically appraise the digital practices of vulnerable communities in India to organise and reproduce themselves as knowledge creators.

Speaking about the challenges in the Digital Humanities, Dr Chandan Bose, Assistant Professor of Anthropology Department of Liberal Arts, IIT-H said: “It is important to first map and identify the way in which computation, media and the digital platforms is being probed and prodded by different data creators in India. We should describe our practices and then think about ways to theorise the trajectory of our digital history.”

The perspective is to guide discussion about the potential of indigenous knowledge-mapping exercises undertaken by local and vernacular historians, regional and urban artisans, grassroot workers through digital platforms and its dissemination through online and offline databases.

Apart from focusing significantly on the contribution that digital media and online platforms can make, the conference also took into consideration the role of digital technology in historiography, aesthetics, language, culture and heritage, contemporaneity and thought, community and knowledge, locality and environment, language, texts and pedagogy, and, life and democracy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter