India’s Tiger population at 2,967

By | Published: 10:01 am

Hyderabad: The number of tigers in India has risen to 2,967, up from 2,226 in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday.

Releasing the results of the 2018 tiger census, Modi said there has been a 33 per cent rise in the population. Madhya Pradesh has been declared with 526 followed by Karnataka with 524.

Other than Mizoram and Chattisgarh, all other states have witnessed increase in tiger numbers.

