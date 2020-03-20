IndiaSoft, GlobalSoft generate $100 mn worth business

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:37 pm

Hyderabad: The recently held IndiaSoft and GlobalSoft in Hyderabad generated businesses worth $ 100 million export orders including on the spot deals and orders in the pipeline. Both the events were held concurrently in Hyderabad this March.

These two flagship events was organised by Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), the Government of India’s largest Electronics and IT trade facilitation organisation. While IndiaSoft brought together Indian small, medium and startups in ICT Segment, GlobalSoft brought Indian SMEs and foreign buyers on a single platform.

Nalin Kohli, chairman, Organizing Committee, IndiaSoft And GlobalSoft said, “We expect the concurrent shows would have generated more businesses than ever before since there was good participation from overseas exhibitors including from the US, who have displayed their cutting edge products and solutions. While on-the-spot businesses deals would add to $100 million, the events could trigger more deals since there were hectic parleys among the buyers and suppliers at both events, leading to exchange of cards and signing of MoUs.”

IndiaSoft, which completed its 20th edition, saw over 350 IT buyers from 50 countries participate and close to 200 Indian companies mainly from the SME and startups displayed their solutions. About 74 new products were launched during the two-day event and it has generated 4,500 business queries, which going by the past experience, would go up in course of time.

