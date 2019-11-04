IndiGo operations hit

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Passengers of IndiGo flights departing from RGIA on Monday faced problems as the airline’s server was down for over an hour.

Operations of the no-frill airline were hit across the country with check-in counters unable to issue boarding passes, leading to long queues at airports. “Our system is up now, but has disrupted operations across the network. We advise you to keep track of your flight status before leaving for the airport. Visit https://bit.ly/2WJA3b8 Be assured, all efforts are being made to bring our operations back to normal,” the airline tweeted from its official Twitter handle. In another tweet, it said, “We are experiencing high call traffic at all contact points and you might have to face longer waiting time. Please bear with us. We’ll assist you as soon as we can”.