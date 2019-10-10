IndiGo staffer injured in hit-and-run incident near RGIA

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: An IndiGo Airlines catering officer was severely injured in a hit-and-run incident near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday.

The staffer Aneesh Reddy, 22, was on the way to work on his motorcycle when an unidentified car which was driven in a rash and negligent manner hit him from behind. “He fell on the road and suffered head injuries. He was shifted to a nearby private hospital by motorists who were passing by. His condition is critical,” the police said.

The RGIA Police have booked a case of negligence causing injuries and are investigating. Footages from surveillance cameras in the surroundings are being examined to identify the car.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .