Indira Sivasailam medal for Pantula Rama

Visakhapatnam: The 10th Indira Sivasailam Endowment medal was bestowed upon leading Carnatic music exponent Dr Pantula Rama of Visakhapatnam at the annual Indira Sivasailam Endowment Concert in Chennai on Friday.

The Indira Sivasailam Foundation was instituted by Smt MallikaSrinivasan in memory of her mother Indira Sivasailam. Three accompanying artistes- Vidwan RK Shriramkumar (Violin), Vidwan J Vaidyanathan (Mridangam) and Vidushi Bhagyalakshmi M Krishna (Morsing) were awarded the Indira Sivasailam Foundation 10th Anniversary Special Award for their exceptional performance as accompanying artistes.

Dr Pantula Rama with RK Shriramkumar, J Vaidyanathan and Bhagyalakshmi M Krishna enthralled the audience with a musical performance at the Indira Sivasailam Endowment Concert held at and in collaboration with The Music Academy, Madras.

RK Shriramkumar belongs to a family of eminent Carnatic musicians. He was trained in vocal music and violin by his grandfather RK Venkatarama Shastry, a veteran violinist. He later learnt violin from Vidwan VV Subrahmanyam and vocal music from Vidwan DK Jayaraman. He has travelled far and wide on many concert tours, participating in prestigious festivals and venues.

J Vaidyanathan hails from a family of great musicians. He is son of legendary musician Sangita Kalanidhi and nephew of Padmavibhushan Sangita Kalanidhi DK Pattammal. He is a disciple of Sangita Kalanidhi Maestro TK Murthy. Vaidyanathan has accompanied great stalwarts of Carnatic music in concerts all over the world.

Bhagyalakshmi M Krishna is one of the few woman Morsing artistes in India. She is daughter of legendary Morsing artiste Bheemachar. She is a Grade A artiste of the All India Radio and has performed in over 1000 concerts across the world.

The Indira Sivasailam Endowment medal aims to recognise the outstanding contribution made in the field of Carnatic music thereby preserving and promoting the art form. The recipient of the award is selected on the basis of specific criteria as defined by the eminent jury at The Music Academy, Madras, and Smt Mallika Srinivasan. This year’s awardee, Dr Pantula Rama, has been selected for her unique style distinctive for brilliant artistry, clarity of diction, an ever-fresh approach, demonstrated efforts to disseminate knowledge and the ability to bring about a greater and deeper public appreciation of Carnatic Music.

