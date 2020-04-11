Individuals, organisations contribute Rs 4.7 crore to CMRF

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Hyderabad: Extending support to the State government in its combat against novel Coronavirus, several individuals and organisations continued with their donations to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

On Saturday, several prominent leaders and industrialists handed over cheques worth Rs 4.7 crore to IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who thanked them for their support.

Labour Minister Ch Mallareddy who is also founder chairman of Mallareddy Educational Society donated Rs 50 Lakh to the CMRF, in addition to Rs 25 lakh on behalf of Mallareddy Engineering College. He also coordinated donations worth Rs 46,93,124 (total 36 cheques from various individuals) to CMRF.

HES Infra Pvt Ltd managing director IVR Krishnam Raju donated Rs 50 lakh to the fund, while Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand coordinated donations worth Rs 40,28, 132 (total 21 cheques from various individuals) to the CMRF. WOXEN School of Business gave a cheque worth Rs 25 lakh for the cause. Rajarajeshwara Educational Society, RA Chem Pharma Limited, NS Engineering Private Limited, and SMR Builders Private Limited together contributed Rs 25 lakh to the CMRF.

TRS leader Marri Rajashekar Reddy presented cheques worth total Rs 30 lakh on behalf of the Institute of Aeronautical Engineering, Marri Educational Society Group of Institutions and St. Martis Children’s Educational Society. He personally contributed Rs 10 lakh for the cause.

Others contributions to the CMRF include Rs 21 lakh from Azad Engineering Private Limited, Rs 15 lakh from Accurate Green Meadows Private Limited, Rs 11 lakh from SKYES Business Services of India Private Limited, Rs 10 lakh from Suryapet Zilla Parishad chairman Gujja Yugander Rao, and Rs 6.07 lakh from Padala Rama Reddi Educational Society.

Lahari Projects Private Limited, Marista Infra Projects Limited, Joginipally Chandrasekhara Rao, and Joginipally Sudheer pledged a donation of Rs 5 lakh each to CMRF. Society of St Ann contributed Rs 5 lakh through Telangana State Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairperson and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. Telangana State Finance Corporation chairman G Rajesham Goud presented a cheque of Rs 2 lakh in personal capacity.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao coordinated donations worth Rs 2.74 lakh including Rs 2.11 lakh from Karani Spices from Narasampet in Warangal district, Rs 50,000 from Vavilala village sarpanch Ghanta Padma Bhaskar, Rs 10,000 by two Anganwadi teachers – K Prasanna Rani and Y Rama Devi from Parakal in Warangal district and Rs 3,000 from an Anganwadi aaya Baloji Lakshmi.

