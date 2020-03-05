By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: The Bulgarian National Day celebrations held at Park Hyatt and attended by E Eleonora dimitrova, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Dr. Y Kiran Kumar as Honorary Consul of Bulgaria representing the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Also present on the occasion were Jayesh Ranjan, Venu Gopalachary, Ajay Mishra and officials from the British High Commission, Turkey, Afghanistan, Iran and others, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said Indo- Bulgarian ties have traditionally been close and friendly.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .