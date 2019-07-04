Indonesia on a platter

By | Priyanka pasupuleti | Published: 7:45 pm 7:49 pm

Indonesia’s vast natural beauty and immense cultural heritage lures countless travellers from across the world to the islands that make up this archipelago nation. When it comes to Indonesian food, it is based on fresh spices and herbs, signifying its rich cultural heritage and traditional cuisines.

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace is bringing an exclusive Indonesian Food Festival which is on till July 10 at its restaurant ‘Seasonal Tastes’ to showcase some of the amazing signature dishes created by Indonesian Chef Eka from St Regis, Bali, for the first time ever in Hyderabad.

Street food in Indonesia is a diverse mix of local, Indonesian, Chinese, and Dutch influences. In addition to this, Indonesia also holds several festivals and events that celebrate its traditions, as well as the culture of its neighbouring countries.

When we look at the list of Indonesian foods in the buffet and notice the fresh herbs and multitude of spices used in Indonesian cooking, it truly is a huge contributing factor as to why Indonesian cuisine is so flavourful, exciting to eat and famous across the world.There will be a wide variety of Indonesian dishes at the buffet spread at ‘Seasonal Tastes’. So, don’t miss it, go along with your friends and loved ones and indulge in mouth-watering theme-based food extravaganza mixed with flavours of authentic Indonesian spices by the chef.

Signature dishes from the menu include Soto Ayam, Lampent, Sate, Mie Goreng, among other interesting dishes which you should try. There are a few pickles imported from Indonesia, which are really yummy and you need to try this with combination with lamb and fish starters.If you like Momos, you would definitely like Dum Sums which welcome you in the menu in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Try them to experience something new which you won’t find anywhere else in the city. Chef Eka carried all the ingredients from Indonesia to show their culture and varieties.

What: Indonesia Food Festival

Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

When: 7:30 pm onwards

Date: Ongoing till July 10

Price: Rs 1,999 (including taxes)