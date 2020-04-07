Indonesians booked in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:40 am

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar police registered cases against 15 persons, including 10 Indonesians, for violating the Foreigners Act.

Based on a complaint lodged by Indrasena Reddy, Circle Inspector, Special Branch, the Town-I police registered the case against the Indonesians. They were booked under sections 420, 269, 270, 188 of IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act-1897, Disaster Management Act-2005, 51 (b), and Foreigners Act-1946, section 14 (1) (b), 7, 13, 14 (c).

According to the complainant, on March 9, the Indonesians came to India on tourist visas and attended a religious meeting at Markaz in Nizamuddin, New Delhi, organised by Tablighi Jamaat, violating visa rules.

Later, they came to Karimnagar town and participated in prayers in various places, again violating the rules of Central and State governments and in the process, spread coronavirus in the town.

