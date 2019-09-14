Indoor plants make homes live and fresh

By | Published: 12:16 am 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: Are you living in the city and desperately missing a whiff of fresh air? Then it is time to add a few indoor plants to your home garden to make your living space come alive with some fresh air.

Plants can make windows and grills attractive. Planting around the building, climbers against wall and on the porch, attractive foliage in the verandah and rooms, flowering plants and hanging baskets all can turn your home into a green heaven.

From blooming shrubs and seasonal plants to fragmenting ornamental plants, there are a variety of plants that can transform your living space and make your home inviting and captivating. Indoor plants absorb carbon dioxide and keep oxygen flowing and purify the air by removing toxins, apart from creating a relaxed ambience.

There are several gardening agencies in the city which offer a wide range of indoor plants including annual flowers, bonsai plants, aquatic plants, aromatic plants, cactus, ferns and seeds along with pots, planters, pebbles and other gardening accessories.

Local bonsai designers say better indoor plantation can help in providing fresh air apart from turning a normal place into a fascinating ambience and more liveable. One needs to consider the space and budget of your home before making a purchase.

Accordingly plan a plant, indoor plants keep the oxygen abundant, reduce pollution and maintain fresh air. They offer wide range of indoor plants including chlorophytum, aloe vera, jade plant and bonsai plant starting from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000.

