Indoor ventilation key to prevent Covid-19

Hyderabad: The three key mantras to prevent Covid-19 infections during the lockdown have been widespread use of masks, hand hygiene and physical distancing. Public health officials and experts are now stressing that the fourth mantra to check SARS-CoV-2 should be a strong ventilation system in homes, offices, class rooms, etc. to check the proliferation of the virus.

According to Central Public Works Department (CPWD), there have been numerous instances where SARS-CoV-2 virus has been isolated from swabs taken from exhaust vents in rooms occupied by infected patients, which highlights the need to have proper ventilation. In this backdrop, the CPWD in collaboration with MoHFW and Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) have framed specific guidelines for facilities operated with air conditioning and ventilation in the Indian sub-continent.

Various paths of indoor transmission

The CPWD has advised people to focus on reducing indoor dust levels to mitigate Covid-19 transmission. Faecal transmission is also often overlooked by general public. Flushing toilets creates plumes in the air that contain droplets and droplet residue when toilets are flushed with open lids.

“Use exhaust fans so that toilet air does not come into other occupied areas. If toilet seats are equipped with lids, it is recommended to flush the toilets with closed lids in order to minimise the release of droplets and droplet residues from plumes in the air,” CPWD said.

Another path for transmission is when virus-laden aerosols are deposited on apparel and on the floor and then get re-suspended into the air due to movement of people. That is why sanitising the floors frequently and limiting the movement of people helps in curtailing this route of transmission.

Indoor relative humidity

Relative humidity in an indoor setting is found to affect infectivity (the ease with which infection can take place) of virus through respiratory route. Infectivity of the bacteria or virus increases with low humidity, CPWD said.

There have been clear studies indicating that 80 per cent relative humidity and above tends to neutralise Covid-19 virus. However, too much humidity also leads to higher levels of dust mites and fungi, two of the worst culprits that trigger indoor allergies such Asthma. Therefore, relative humidity levels between 40 per cent and 70 per cent are considered to be the most suitable environment for humans and decreases problems from pathogens.

Temperatures

Indoor temperatures are also the most overlooked part in Covid-19 containment strategies. The ideal comfort temperature for any individual is between 24 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius. Study of transmission of Covid-19 virus in 100 cities of China indicates that high temperature and high humidity significantly reduce transmission of influenza.

Low temperatures i.e. 7 degree Celsius to 8 degree Celsius are optimal for survival of airborne influenza while survival of the virus decreases progressively at moderate temperatures i.e. 25 degree Celsius and further decreases at higher or greater than 30 degree Celsius. As per some recent studies, SARS-CoV-2 has been found highly stable on surfaces for 14 days at 4 degree Celsius, one day at 37 degree Celsius and 30 minutes at 56 degree Celsius.

Apart from use of windows, residential spaces are also cooled by fans, air-conditioners and air-coolers and there is a need for families to realise their significance in containment of Covid-19.

Air-conditioners

Air-conditioners of various capacities (1 ton to 3 tons) re-circulate the indoor air within a room. The recirculation of cool air by air-conditioners must be accompanied by outdoor air intake through slightly open windows and exhaust by natural exfiltration, the CPWD has advised.

Fresh air intake through a fan filter unit will prevent outdoor dust entry and exhaust through kitchen and toilet exhaust fans should be kept operational. The room temperatures must be set between 24 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius while the relative humidity must be maintained between 40 per cent and 70 per cent.

In humid climates, temperatures can be set closer to 24 degree Celsius for de-humidification and in dry climates closer to or at 30 degree Celsius and use fans to increase air movement. In dry climates, do not allow relative humidity to fall below 40 per cent.

Coolers

Air-coolers provide effective cooling in hot and dry climates. Air leaving the cooler is up to 15 degree Celsius cooler than outdoor air. Most coolers do not have air filters as original equipment, but they can be fitted to the cooler during or after installation and this is advisable to prevent entry of dust and maintaining hygiene. Cooler tanks must be kept clean and disinfected and the water drained and refilled frequently. Windows in the room while using the cooler must be kept open to release the humid air.

Fans

Ceiling and pedestal type fans are an inexpensive yet effective method to provide comfort, as they increase body comfort by increasing air motion to dissipate heat by convection and evaporation. Fans should be operated with windows kept partly open.

