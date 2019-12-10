Indore: Female lawyer accuses man of rape on pretext of marriage

By | Published: 1:34 pm

Indore: A female lawyer from Mumbai has accused a man from Delhi, with whom she came to Indore, of raping her under the pretext of marriage and physically assaulting her, according to Sub-Inspector Jyoti Rajput.

The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chhoti Gwaltoli police station, almost a month after the incident took place. “A woman lawyer in her forties has filed a complaint in which she has accused a man of raping her under the pretext of marriage”, Rajput told ANI on Monday.

The accused Manoj Malik Choudhary, according to the police had promised the woman that he will marry her, but failed to do so, following which the woman lodged the complaint with the police. The police official added that the man and the woman had known each other before their arrival in Indore and the accused too was a student of law, according to the complainant.

“The accused man and the woman had been touring different places before their arrival in Indore. They came here from Bulandshahr and stayed here at a hotel where the alleged sexual assault took place. She has also said that the accused ran away with Rs 15,000 of her money,” Rajput added. Further details are awaited.