Indrakaran congratulates two girls who make it US varsity

Nirmal: Minister for Forest and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy has congratulated the two girl students of Mulug-based Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) for securing seats in foreign varsities. The Minister spoke to them over phone on Sunday.

Indrakaran Reddy spoke to Surya Deepika from Ranga Reddy and Suharsha from Mancherial district and was all praise for them. He said the two had brought recognition to Telangana State by making it to the MS programme in School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences at Auburn University, Alabama, USA. He said their achievement would serve as a source of inspiration to other girls in the State.

Assuring them of all support from the government in future, Indrakaran Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s desire was to see girls excelling in academics and set an example for other. He also congratulated teachers of the forest institution and dean Chandrasekhar Reddy for imparting quality education to its pupils.

Indrakaran Reddy, earlier, cleaned the premises of his camp office as part of Every Sunday 10 am, ten minutes’ sanitation programme. He lifted garbage and cleared weed grown in the garden. He requested the public to keep environs tidy for keeping seasonal diseases at bay. He stated that sanitation would play a vital role in curtailing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He said that the district administration mechanism was taking a slew of steps for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and for mitigating positive cases and fatalities. He urged the citizens to practice physical distance and wear face masks when stepped out.

