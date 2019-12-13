Indrakaran, Niranjan to tour Nirmal on Saturday

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy will tour Nirmal district on Saturday.

They will first inaugurate a seed purification and storage centre at Chincholi (B) in Sarangapur mandal on Saturday. They will later distribute pump sets to farmers.

The seed purification centre was built at an estimated cost of Rs 4.80 cr. It can store 5,000 metric tonnes of grains. Paddy, chickpeas, soya and other seeds are bought from local farmers and purified here, before supplying the same to the agrarian community at subsidised prices. The facility was built by Telangana Seed Development Corporation Limited.

