Indrakaran promises funds for community hall

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that he would strive hard to get funds to construct a community hall for Munnuru Kapu. He responded to a plea by members of the community here on Sunday.

Farmers’ Agriculture Coordination Committee chairman K Ramkishan Reddy, TRS leaders Satyanarayana, Lola Shyam Sundar, Marugonda Ramu, Gandrath Eshwar, Gandham Sudhakar, M Poshetti, Gandrath Ramana, Koppula Sridhar, Ganta Rakesh, among many others were present.

