Indrakaran Reddy assures all help to RTC driver’s kin

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy visited the accident spot where an RTC driver belonging to Nirmal district died after the bus hit a stationary lorry at Chegunta crossroads in Medak district, on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Vishwanatham (41).

Indrakaran said that all support would be extended by the government to the driver’s family. He found out the reasons for the mishap by speaking to the locals and also enquired about the medical condition of the injured. He stated that steps were taken to provide better medical services to the passengers who were injured.

Vishanatham died on the spot when the bus rammed the lorry parked on the roadside on Wednesday night. The bus was proceeding to Hyderabad at the time of the accident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .