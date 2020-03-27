Indrakaran Reddy calls for united fight against coronavirus

By | Published: 11:55 am 12:11 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy called for a united fight against the novel coronavirus that caused an unprecedented health crisis in the world. He along with Collector Md Musharraf Ali visited several parts of the district headquarters and inspected measures being taken for containing the virus on Friday.

Speaking to pressmen, Indrakaran Reddy advised the public to follow suggestions of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for curtailing the spread of the covid-19 pandemic. He urged them to practice isolation and social distancing to break the chain of the virus and to extend their cooperation to the ongoing lock-down. He wanted them to stay indoors.

Also read st gfx

The minister further requested the citizens to come outside during stipulated timings for buying groceries and essential commodities. He sought everyone to wear masks when they move in outdoors. He informed that NTR sports ground was converted into vegetable market in view of gathering at the existing facility. He instructed officials concerned to ensure sufficient supply of face masks and sanitisers.

The minister inspected an isolation ward and the vegetable market. He distributed masks to venders. He interacted with certain customers and traders to find out their problems if any. He found out prices of vegetables. He requested them buyers to stand in boxes drawn by municipal authorities when purchasing vegetables to practice social distance.

Reddy also inspected spraying of disinfect chemicals by Nirmal municipality in streets of the town as part of preventive measures. He gave suggestions and tips to the authorities of the civic body and district administration on controlling the spread of the virus. He added that government was making efforts to avoid inconvenience to the public caused due to the lockdown.

Nirmal Municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, Agriculture Market Committee chairman Dharmaji Rajender, TRS leaders Ramkishan Reddy, Jaganmohan Reddy and authorities of the municipality were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .