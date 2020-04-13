Indrakaran Reddy calls on departed ex-MLA’s family

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Nirmal: Minister Indrakaran Reddy called on the bereaved family members of former Sirpur (T) MLA Kaveti Sammaiah who passed away recently, in Kaghaznagar town on Monday. He paid floral tributes to Sammaiah’s portrait and recalled his association with the latter.

Indrakaran Reddy recounted that Sammaiah played a crucial role in Telangana movement and actively taken part in the struggle for the separate State. He said that the ex-MLA was always strived hard for developing the constituency and was accessible to the public. He added that the former legislator was a people’s leader.

Earlier, Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa met the Minister at a guest house belonging to Roads and Buildings department. He explained the measures being taken for containing the novel Coronavirus disease in the segment. He told Indrakaran that steps were taken for avoiding inconvenience to the public during the lockdown besides feeding the poor.

Sammaiah (68) died due to some prolonged illness while undergoing treatment in a hospital in the town on April 9. He is survived by a wife and three sons.

