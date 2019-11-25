Indrakaran Reddy comes to the rescue of tribal boy

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy came to the rescue of a tribal boy, Jadav Rohit, who was diagnosed with a brain ailment and is undergoing treatment at a Hyderabad hospital. The Minister extended financial aid of Rs 1.50 lakh to his family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund here on Monday.

Indrakaran brought relief to the parents of Rohit by playing a vital role in the sanction of the aid. He came forward when he learnt about the plight of the boy’s weak financial background. The parents thanked the Minister for extending the help. Former councillors Akoji Kishan and Pusapatri Ravi were present.

In a separate event, the Minister gave away an aid of Rs 10, 000 to 10 tribal habitations for Dandari-Gussadi dance festival. He said the government had sanctioned Rs 10 crore for Adivasi communities so that they could organise the cultural affair on a grand note.

Earlier, Reddy inaugurated a tractor showroom at Kadtal village in Soan mandal. He was welcomed by Ravinder, owner of the showroom.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter