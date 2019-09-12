Indrakaran Reddy launches immersion of idols in Nirmal

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Mancherial: Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing A Indrakaran Reddy launched immersion procession of Ganesh idols by performing prayers at a Ganesh pandal in Budhavarpet and Chintakunta wada in Nirmal on Thursday.

Indrakaran Reddy urged devotees to celebrate the immersion without causing inconvenience to others. He sought blessings of the god for people of Nirmal Assembly constituency. He also launched Annadanam or feeding initiative during the event. He also danced to the drum beats and played the drums for a while.

He attended the event carrying an umbrella as the town witnessed showers since early morning. He was accompanied by SP C Shashidhar Raju and Nirmal Agriculture Market Committee chairman D Rajender and many leaders of the TRS. He then inaugurated a super market store in the town.

The Minister along his wife earlier visited the famous shrine of Lord Ganesh, made of wood, in Palaj of neighboring Maharashtra. He was felicitated by members the governing council of the abode. He was accompanied by Nirmal ZP chairperson K Vijaya Laxmi and Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter