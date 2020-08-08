Indrakaran Reddy pays tribute to Ramalinga Reddy

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Siddipet: Several Gram Panchayats across Dubbak Constituency observed a two-minute silence on Saturday morning mourning the death of Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, who passed away on Thursday.

The panchayats met under the leadership of respective sarpanches and remembered the contributions of Ramalinga Reddy as the four-time MLA in the constituency. The sapranches and ward members recalled his services and hailed him.

Meanwhile, Endowment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy visited the home of Ramalinga Reddy in Chittapur on Saturday. Recalling his association with Ramalinga Reddy, the Endowment Minister has comforted Reddy’s wife Sujatha, son Sathish Reddy and other family members. Reddy has paid floral tributes at the portrait of Ramalinga Reddy at his Chittapur home.

Meanwhile, several programmes were organised across the erstwhile Medak district remembering Ramalinga Reddy’s work and life. On Friday night, candle light rallies were taken out across the Constituency.

Since Ramalinga Reddy had also worked as the leader of journalists, journalist organisations have also organised meetings to mourn the death of the Dubbak MLA.

