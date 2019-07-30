Indrakaran Reddy releases water from Kaddam project

By | Published: 9:32 pm 9:35 pm

Adilabad: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments, Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy formally released surplus water from Kaddam Narayana Reddy project by lifting the gates after performing a special puja on Tuesday.

Project Junior Engineer Srinath said the reservoir had received average inflows of 14,000 cusecs following heavy rains in the catchment areas. As per a bulletin released at 5.30 pm, the project had 29,810 cusecs of inflows. The water level reached 694 feet against its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 700 feet. Discharge of surplus water was 26,400 cusecs. Gate numbers 6, 9 and 10 were lifted to 10 feet height to release the excess waters.

Minister Indrakaran Reddy expressed his pleasure over the abundant inflows to the project. He said that the project was the first to have discharged excess water to the downstream in Telangana. He asserted that the proposed Kupti project would supplement the ayacut of Kaddam by storing 6.5 tmc of water if constructed in upstream area. Kaleshwaram project will able to irrigate agriculture fields once the works are completed, he added.

SC, ST Commission Chairman Errolla Srinivas, Zilla Parishad Chairperson K Vijaya Laxmi, Collector M Prashanti, SP C Shashidhar Raju and Irrigation department’s Superintendent Engineer Srinivas Reddy and executive engineer Rajasekhar were also present at the programme.

Meanwhile, the irrigation projects in the erstwhile Adilabad district continued to receive copious inflows for the second day in row, due to heavy rains in catchment areas. Sripada Yellampalli Sagar had inflows by 30,000 cusecs in the wee hours of Tuesday. The reservoir registered inflow of 11,250 cusecs at 6 pm with the water level rising to 141.53 meters as against the capacity of 148 meters. It had 6.78 tmc of water and capacity is 20.175 tmcs.

Kumram Bheem gets 9,722 Cusecs

Kumram Bheem project belonging to Kumram Bheem Asifabad district received inflows by 9,722 cusecs of water, resulting in reaching of water level to 240 metres as against the capacity of 243 metres. Gates of the dam will be lifted to release surplus waters at 8 pm on Tuesday after alerting the residents of downstream villages, mentioned an official concerned.

Sathnala of Adilabad district received inflows by 1,777 cusecs and water level of the project reached to 284 meters as against FRL of 286 meters.

