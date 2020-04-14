Indrakaran Reddy seeks public cooperation to implement lockdown

By | Published: 7:34 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy requested the public to extend cooperation to the district mechanism by staying homes.

He said that drones were used for patrolling both rural and urban parts in view of the lockdown. He formally inaugurated application of drones in Nirmal town on Tuesday.

Indrakaran Reddy pleaded the public to practice social distance and to stay home. He informed that the drone cameras were pressed for preventing movement of public on roads. He stated that the devices can spot movement of people on the outskirts of the town. He added that police were easily able to implement the ongoing lockdown.

Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju, who was also present at the event, cautioned that stringent action would be taken against violators of the lockdown and the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897. He said that movement of the public would be monitored in the town and up to a kilo meter in peripheral parts of district centre, through the drone cameras.

The minister earlier distributed essentials to 1,000 sanitation workers of Nirmal municipality. The groceries were sponsored by IKR Foundation of Nirmal. He was all praise for the workers, employees of medical and policemen for discharging duties to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. He underlined the role of the sanitation workers and suggested the public not to underestimate them.

Indrakaran said that the government was taking a slew of measures for checking the disease and helping the poor. He informed that it was giving Rs 1,500 to white ration card holders and Rs 500 and 12 kilograms of rice to migrant laborers who were hit by the lockdown. He urged the people to follow physical distance and hygiene for combatting the deadly virus.

