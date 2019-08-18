Indrakaran Reddy seeks public participation in green drive

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing, Allola Indrakaran Reddy participated in Telanganaku Harita Haram at Neelaipet village in Nirmal mandal before laying a foundation stone to a temple here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran underlined the need to protect the environment and trees planted as part of the ongoing massive plantation drive. He said only Telangana government was taking up the plantation activity on a massive scale. He, who later participated in the similar event at Lingapur on the same day, urged the public to plant saplings on open lands and to take steps to sustain their growth.

Later, the Minister laid foundation stone to Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple at Ananthpet village in Nirmal Rural mandal which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 38 lakh. He told the authorities concerned to complete the construction of the temple at the earliest.

Later, the Minister and Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijaya Laxmi took part in Fresher’s Day celebrations of Social Welfare Residential Degree College at Nirmal district centre. He said that the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government was striving hard for providing quality education to the poor and as part of the mission, residential schools across the State were being established. He told the students to study well to bring laurels to their place and parents.

Farmer Agriculture Coordination Committee chairman K Ramakrishna Reddy, District Libraries chairman Erravothula Rajender, principal of the collage Ganganna and many others were present at the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter