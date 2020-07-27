Indrakaran Reddy urges people to plant, protect saplings

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy urged the public to plant saplings and to protect them. He planted saplings on the premises of Gandi Ramanna Haritha Vanam, an urban forest park, as part of the sixth phase of Telanganaku Haritha Haram, in Sarangapur mandal on Monday.

Indrakaran said that everybody should plant saplings and lay special focus on surviving them. He opined that green participation of civilians in the flagship green initiative was instrumental and enhancing forest cover was the need of the hour. Forests play a vital role in helping a region to register abundant rainfall and in the existence of humans.

The Minister later launched shooting of a television serial, titled Naga Bairava in the park. He then laid the foundation stone to a Rythu Vedika building at Gundampalli of Dilawarapur mandal. Further, he attended installation of an idol and the inaugural ceremony of Devi Annapurna temple at Sangwi village of this mandal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .