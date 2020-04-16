Indrakaran Reddy urges philanthropists to extend financial aid to poor

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forest and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday urged philanthropists to generously extend monetary support for the poor in the State.

He was speaking taking part in the distribution of 6,000 buttermilk sachets to sanitation workers, and policemen here. The sachets were sponsored by Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited (TSDDCFL).

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran informed that Nirmal was among 207 districts, which were declared by union government as red zone. He sought the public to stay home for containing the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. He added that police department was striving for implementing the lockdown imposed by both State and Union governments.

The Minister called upon philanthropists to come forward to provide financial aid to the needy and economically weak families which were hit by the lockdown. He stated that government was leaving no stone unturned for extending all support to those who were affected by the norm. He said that the lockdown was meant for the citizens of the country.

Indrakaran Reddy was all praise for cops, sanitation workers and employees of medical and health departments for discharging duties. He lauded the federation for coming forward to distribute the butter milk sachets. He informed that 10,000 packets containing various vegetables were being delivered at the doorsteps of people residing in containment zones.

Collector Md Musharraf Ali stated that district had not registered Covid-19 positive cases in the last four days and 200 medical teams were deployed for carrying health surveys across Nirmal. He added that blood samples of 621 suspects of this disease were sent to Hyderabad. TSDDCFL Chairman Loka Bhuma Reddy also spoke and expressed happiness over decline in the cases.

Municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, SP C Shashidhar Raju, Libraries Chairman E Rajender, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Vasanth, Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy and many others were present.

