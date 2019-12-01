Indrani Jagga Row dead

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:36 pm

Visakhapatnam: Noted social worker and correspondent of Mrs AVN College in the city Indrani Jagga Row died here on Sunday. She was 85. Indrani who studied in Viswabharati at Santiniketan in ‘West Bengal which was her home, and in Delhi University, came here after her marriage with Ankitam Jagga Row of the city. She was involved in several social activities, particularly adult education and played a key role in development of the college.