Indu Gopalakrishnan’s inspiring story

“Even if it is one slap, he cannot hit me.” When Tapsee Pannu said these lines in Anubahv Sinha’s Thappad, the thinly disguised misogyny and domestic violence became the talk of the town. Earlier, Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga received flak when he said “If you cannot slap or touch your woman, then there’s no emotion”.

In a society that is torn between diametrically opposite viewpoints, it is hard to fight the system that teaches women to deal with the violence in silence and suffer.

To speak against the husband and arguing with him are considered not sanskari but nothing could stop Indu Gopalakrishnan who decided to end her tumultuous marriage after three years.

A human book with Human Library of Hyderabad, Indu has shared her story over 25 times to 500-odd people at multiple platforms.

In an Instagram post, she posted her picture back from 2014 where she can be seen smiling but the caption laments her ordeal, “This was when we went to Singapore for his birthday.…. This (picture) was the day after he (the ex) got physically violent with me. He hit me, scratched me and pushed me off the bed because I asked him to keep his voice down. He also had this habit of biting and that night he left a huge bite mark on my arm to ‘shut me up’ and to ‘teach me a lesson’.….. I was embarrassed and I felt helpless but the next day he apologized and told me I shouldn’t have annoyed him when I knew he was drunk. He told me it was my fault and I shouldn’t do it again. I brushed it off AGAIN thinking it was the alcohol that made him behave like that and he wouldn’t have done it otherwise (and this wasn’t the first time it was happening). Other couples on vacation walk around with hickeys and I walked around with a different bite mark…. If you think it’s unnecessary or attention-seeking then maybe you don’t know what it’s like to lock yourself out in the balcony in the middle of the night to feel safe, you don’t understand what it’s like to be afraid of your partner or to carefully frame sentences in the head all the time so you don’t tick them off.”

An HR professional from Hyderabad, Indu went through a lot of hardship during her divorce which made her contemplate her experience. “It took me two years to get through divorce and I remember how difficult and confusing it was for me in regards to finding a good lawyer or what to expect in the proceedings,” shares Indu while recalling her days.

She wanted to help women going through similar trauma so she started ‘Project Kintsugi’. The name is inspired by the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by mending the areas of breakage with lacquer dusted or mixed with powdered gold, silver, or platinum. The concept of the project resonates along with this meaning.

The support group aims to extend help to divorced and depressed women. “Kintsugi is about embracing the wound/damage and creating something strong and beautiful out of it. And that’s how Project Kintsugi was born – to embrace and empower distressed women, making them believe in their own strengths,” explains Indu.

Her support group grew from a mere WhatsApp idea she discussed with her friend Sahridaya, to a community of like-minded people. She started getting invitations to colleges and institutions. “Looking back, I truly want to believe that I made a difference or at least left a mark in some 50 women’s lives through Kintsugi, and stopped people from ideating suicide/self-harm.”

We all have a Indu hidden inside us who is courageous to speak against atrocities but how sad it is that we silence her and sacrifice ourselves to please a hypocrite society.

No matter how many #MeToo movements come and go, one thing that stands still is the misogynistic patriarchal society. Pledge today to reject the 7th vow that a woman has to take while getting married. “When a man says it’s day, you will accept it as day. If he says it’s night so it is for you.” No woman! It’s day only if it actually is a day. Take a stand and uphold your self-respect no matter what.

