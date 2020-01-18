Induction training for over 9,000 constables begins across Telangana

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board chairman VV Srinivasa Rao on Friday said the induction training for over 9,000 civil, armed reserve, technical stipendiary police constables began at 28 training centres across the State.

He said the induction training for nearly 3,800 Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) stipendiary police constables would commence at the earliest on availability of accommodation. Special Protection Force, Fire and Prisons departments were making their own arrangements for the training, he said.

Of the 16,000 plus selected candidates in the recent recruitment conducted by the board, as per the preliminary information received, more than 13,690 candidates were found to be fit in all aspects. Among the 13,690 candidates, nearly 3,800 are TSSP stipendiary police constables, nearly 9,200 are armed reserve, civil, technical stipendiary police constables and others belong to SPF, Prisons and Fire Services departments.

Nearly 500 candidates as per the preliminary information have expressed their unwillingness and more than 750 have not submitted their attestation forms. About 120 candidates did not attend the medical examination.

Thus, nearly 1,370 candidates have directly or indirectly expressed their unwillingness to join. In the remaining 900 candidates, nearly 500 were found to have minor or major criminal record issues.

These cases will be resolved in the next few days after considering the gravity, disposal and other parameters pertaining to issues and by following all the applicable rules. Remaining 400 cases were those of medically unfit and incomplete antecedent verification, he added.

Govt giving foremost importance to police dept: Mahmood Ali

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had provided the police department with all facilities required including brand new patrol cars and blue colts, which are important in enabling the department to perform its optimum after inaugurating the ‘Basic Induction Training programme-2020’ for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (civil men) at the City Armed Reserve Headquarters in Petlaburj here on Friday. He also said the government had also gone for recruitment training by giving foremost importance to the police department.

Mahmood Ali said the highest ever uptick of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and unprecedented year on year revenue growth rate was possible only with the farsighted approach of Chief Minister. “This was possible due to the conducive environment of peace and tranquility, ensured when the Law and Order is maintained at the desired level,” he said.

“There has also been a large recruitment of SCT Sub-Inspectors of 1,272 who are undergoing training at the Telangana State Police Academy. I look forward to a successful training programme and making the police stronger, more robust than ever before,” Ali said.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said while 267 candidates were allotted to Commissionerate Training Center in Hyderabad, 317 were allotted to Metro Barrack Learning Center in Chellapura, 281 to Metro Barrack Learning Centre in Goshamahal and 230 to Metro Barrack Learning Centre in Begumpet.

“Many refresher courses have been conducted for the in-service personnel of Hyderabad City Police since 2010. Currently, the focus is on imparting various courses on different verticals,” the Commissioner said.

