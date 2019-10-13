Indulging in a rare, tough medium

By | Published: 7:15 pm 7:48 pm

Kalakriti Art Gallery presents an exhibition titled ‘Oil Seeds’ in glass showcasing glass sculptures by artist Sisir Sahana. While the artwork was produced during a residency programme in Pittsburgh Glass Center, United States, the project was supported by Kalakriti.

A dialogue with soil

“I excavate the roots that grew beneath the surface unbeknownst to me. I see them lying with age unattended but the frozen soil significantly indicates the influence of layers of atmospheric process. The chemical reaction in the soil in heat changed the inner story of the Earth.

Once a river flew carrying dry leaves, flowers, shells; they are may be rituals, funerary arrangements, jewellery and domestic needs. Buried in the past is the story of our own being. Dig in more to see frozen time that gets awakened in my search, speaks to me silently,” says Sisir.

The dialogue continues through technical and conceptual expression. Embedded time is discovered. See the lifecycle of soil that has breathed through thousands of seasons,” adds the artist and says: “This is not just an excavation of a material world, it is my root: my being in Nature. Nature’s being in history. It reconnects mankind. Every thought gets embedded in the natural process. Frozen in time… The material is Glass.”

The history of glass-making dates back to at least 3,600 years ago in Mesopotamia. However, some claim they may have been producing copies of glass objects from Egypt. Other archaeological evidence suggests that the first true glass was made in coastal north Syria, Mesopotamia or Egypt. That was mainly glass beads.

Art in fire

“The entirety of thought that travels through the mind gets boiled in fire. The earth’s particles melt into one. It is not just the glass that is moulded to the desired shape but my inner being that gets morphed. It is the creation of a human. I am searching within layers of crystalline and non-crystalline soil to see the power of nature, nature’s geological phenomena. I talk to them in visual language, performing language while drawing, moulding, fusing glass, casting glass, polishing,” he elaborates.

Sisir engages with the wasted objects thrown away by other artists/artisans. They create and break while making. “I pick up and recreate in remolding. I use my own pre-used objects. Integrate them. Reignite and recycle to recreate. Gradually, glass starts holding independent creative ideals,” shares the sculptor to whom glass as a medium, still uncommon in art fraternity in India, “is most dear”.

It is a tough medium to work with. Glass is brittle, crystalline/non crystalline, fragile, transparent/translucent but it, nevertheless, “carries my everyday correspondences with nature”. The exhibition is on view till November 5 at Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.

