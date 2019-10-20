Industrial corridor will create over 6k jobs in Siddipet: Harish

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Sunday that development of the Industrial Corridor in Siddipet will find answers to unemployment issues in Siddipet district since it was expected to generate employment opportunities to over 6,000 people directly in the next couple of years.

Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for roads at the Industrial Corridor spread over 322 acres touching Mundrai, Mittapally, Rajagopalpet and Mandapally in Siddipet Urban mandal, Rao announced that Malaysia-based DXN Industries would open their unit at the industrial park soon.

Stating that Ambika Darbar Agarbathi will also ground the works of their unit soon, the Minister said that the construction of a road that connects the Industrial Corridor would cost Rs 17.5 crore. He instructed the officials and contractors to complete the road works within 100 days.

Since Pennar Industries have also agreed to set up their unit here, Rao said that the works at the Industrial Corridor would pick up pace. As beedi workers were not finding enough work due to the declining demand for beedis, he said that Ambika Darbar Agarbathi will emerge as an alternative place for women from Siddipet district to work in the future. The Minister said the agarbathi unit would provide employment to as many as 3,000 women.

Rao further said there were collective efforts for the Industrial Corridor between Minister for Industries KT Rama Rao, Chairman for TSIIC G Balamallu, MD Narsimha Reddy and Siddipet district officials. The Minister, who distributed Rs 1.25 crore to farmers who lost their lands for the road project, suggested that they don’t sell their lands in a hurry. Saying that the area is expecting to witness swift growth since the Medical College is located close to the place, Rao said there would be a lot of demand for their lands in future.

