Industrial & Engineering Expo in Hyderabad from Sept 6

By | Published: 7:22 pm

Hyderabad: The fifth edition of the three-day Industrial and Engineering Expo (Indexpo) – 2019 will be held at Hitex from Friday.

The event, organised by Indore Infoline Pvt Ltd, will have 150 exhibitors from all over India and China with latest machinery and technology for industrial automation showcasing their products and services.

The show will be open to the public from 11 am to 7 pm. Entry for the show is free. Nearly 10,000 visitors are expected to visit the show. This show will benefit the industries of Hyderabad and Telangana with latest technology exposure to local industries. The expo will provide a great opportunity for networking of MSME sector, Rajkumar Agrawal, MD Indexpo, said, adding that Hyderabad was gearing up to become the largest industrial hub in Telangana and South India.

One highlight of this year’s’ event would be the participation of laser machine manufacturers from China, he said.

The expo, sponsored by Bodor Laser, China, will also abrasives, cutting tools, diamond tools, environmental & pollution control equipment, hand tools, power tools, industrial automation and cooling products, industrial robots, lab equipment, measuring instruments, packaging machinery, safety equipment and others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .