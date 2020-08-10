Industrial safety audit to be conducted across Telangana from Tuesday

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: In the wake of industrial accidents in the neighbouring States like Andhra Pradesh, the State government has decided to focus on safety standards being followed by various factories and manufacturing units in the State. As a precautionary measure, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday directed the authorities of the Industries department to conduct a thorough industrial safety audit for all factories and manufacturing units in the State within a week.

“Non-compliance of safety norms will be dealt strictly,” the Minister warned in a tweet. Following instructions from the Minister, Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan and other senior officials swung into action and formed special teams to commence the safety audit commencing from Tuesday. They will submit a detailed report within a week to the government on factories and manufacturing units which were flouting safety norms for necessary action.

Soon after the lockdown was relaxed, the authorities have been conducting surprise checks on several factories and manufacturing units across the State especially in the aftermath of the LG Polymers gas leakage incident at Visakhapatnam. It has been decided to conduct safety audit in similar accident prone industries and factories across the State.

A five member committee comprising the officials from departments of Industries, Labour, Boilers, Pollution Control Board and Factories, has been appointed in each district, to conduct the safety audits and report any discrepencies in this regard. The District General Manager of Industries department will be the coordinator of the respective district committees. These committees will focus on industries involving manufacturing chemicals, explosives like ammonium nitrate and also red category industries, to conduct the safety audit.

