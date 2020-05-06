Industrial units resume production in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Industrial units in the city surroundings have started operations with minimal staff. The focus is on keeping the machinery engaged and handle small orders at hand. The units are now ensuring thermal screening, maintaining social distance and following other hygiene practices. The managements are also giving masks, gloves and also arranging travel for some of the employees.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said companies have been asked to follow the standard operating procedures in terms of hygiene and safety. “The companies have been asked to do thermal screening, disinfect the premises, use masks and maintain social distance,” he said.

More than 60% of the units started operations in the morning and the number is likely to go up. There are about 16,000 industrial units that are into manufacturing in and around the city, he said.

Operations have begun in Cherlapally, Nacharam, Mallapur, Jeedimetla, IDA Bolarum, Pashamyalaram, Gandhinagar and other areas where industrial units are located.

Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF) president K Sudhir Reddy said companies across sectors — plastics, food processing, electronics, electrical, paper, leather, automobile spares, ancillary units and others had restarted operations from May 2.

The units are operating in a single shift from 9 am to 5 pm. Most of the units are operating with 30-50% employees. The industrial units here employ about 20 lakh people in normal times. “These employees are skilled and they reside in nearby areas. Some companies, depending on the need, have also arranged transport facilities to their staff,” he said.

In many cases, people coming from other States reside close to the units with their families. They are not part of the migrant labourers who have left or are leaving to their native places. These people, over time, have turned skilled workers. The unskilled, casual and daily labourers are the ones who are now travelling to their native places, said Reddy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .