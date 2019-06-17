Industrialists invited for meeting on export policy at TSIIC

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Sangareddy: District Industrial Centre, Sangareddy, has invited industrialists from erstwhile Medak district, who have been exporting their products to other nations, to participate in a meeting conducted by the Federation of Indian Export Promotion, Ministry of Commerce at Zonal Office of TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation) located in Patancheru, on June 20.

Since the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, is planning to ready its export policy, they have decided to seek responses from industrialists who are exporting various products to foreign countries. Officials of TSIIC and Telangana State Industrial Promotion Corporation officials will participate in the meeting.