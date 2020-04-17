Industry heads from Hyderabad suggest lifting lockdown in staggered manner

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of various companies located in Hyderabad suggested lifting of lockdown in a staggered manner, after addressing the concerns raised by different industries.

The suggestion came during a video conference of IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao with about 100 CEOs from the Hyderabad chapter of CEO’s Club on Friday. The video conference was part of the State government’s efforts to devise a strategy for post-lockdown period.

The Minister has been interacting with various industry bodies to discuss the impact of lockdown and also evolve a strategy to restart industrial activities after the lockdown. The CEOs complimented the State government’s efforts to contain coronavirus and extended their complete cooperation with the government in this regard.

Speaking to the CEOs, Rama Rao said these were unprecedented times and the entire world was in an uncharted territory. He said all the governments were learning new things everyday and changing their respective strategies based on the trajectory of the virus spread. “The State government has ramped up the healthcare infrastructure and is ready to face any eventuality,” he said.

The Minister felt that India woke up at the right time and the lockdown appears to be yielding results. He said the current lockdown gave enough time for the State government as well as people to brace up for future challenges. He said the State government was leaving no stone unturned to flatten the curve. He also gave an overview about how the State was taking care of the most vulnerable sections of society.

Rama Rao assured the industry leaders that the State will work closely with the industry in restarting the economy. He stated that a renewed focus on life sciences will help the city and the State to maintain the momentum. He thanked the CEOs for their support in these testing times and said all their concerns will be addressed to the extent possible.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .