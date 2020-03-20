Industry majors setting up funds to tackle Coronavirus pandemic

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: To help tackle the coronavirus crisis, international agencies and multinational corporations across the world are creating dedicated funds.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), UN Foundation and other partners have launched Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which will raise money to help countries respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. The fund has been launched with major support already lined up from Facebook and Google who have instituted a matching scheme up to $5 million.

Facebook has launched a worldwide relief programme for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. The company established a $100 million aid for 30,000 small businesses in over 30 countries.

Google and its parent company Alphabet have created Covid-19 funds that enable all temporary staff and vendors, globally, to take paid sick leave if they have potential symptoms of Covid-19 or cannot come to work as they are quarantined. Google has announced a $50 million pledge.

Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis announced a $20 million global fund to support communities around the world. “We are dealing with an extraordinary public health crisis that’s hitting our communities in unprecedented ways. It requires an incredible level of collaboration to tackle and this is one of many steps our company is taking to help respond to the enormous challenge. We are also bringing the capabilities of our R&D organisation to two important collaborations with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) with the goal of bringing promising treatments forward quickly. And, we are rapidly evaluating our existing Novartis medicines to see if any can help treat illnesses associated with the virus,” he added.

While funds are being established, companies are also providing learning support. LinkedIn is offering several of its learning courses for free. Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai has proposed a Distance Learning Fund to promote remote schooling. With schools shutting down in 13 countries, coronavirus has disrupted education for 290 million students including those in India.

