‘Industry should be future ready’

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana organised 15th Edition of The HR Conclave 2019 in Hyderabad. The conclave brings together thought leaders from across the country to discuss and deliberate on building right HR capabilities in anticipation of the future. Experts at the conclave viewed that industry should take measures to grab opportunities and face challenges keeping HR at its core.

Speaking on the occasion, V Laxmikanth, MD, Broadridge Financial Solutions India, said that it is difficult to predict how the emerging digital technologies are going to change the future. The key to become future ready is learning; and based on the size of the industry, we need scalable learning. On CEOs expectations from an individual in context of being future ready, he said that it is very important that an individual should achieve excellence in whatever he/she does.

Dr Ajay Gangoli, director, Medical Services, Apollo Health and Lifestyle spoke on change management. Rajita Singh, Head HR, Broadridge Financial Solutions India in her address said that the conference is an attempt to alert HR professionals by predicting and identifying the right capabilities to make them “future ready”.

As part of the HR Conclave a Competition on Rising star of HR was organised to recognise Young HR professionals; Krishna Bodanapu, vice chairman, CII Telangana & MD, Cyient gave awards Adithiya Venkataraman, divisional manager – HR Business Partner, Ashok Leyland, Akanksha Mohan Purswani, AGM – HR, Schneider Electric India, Mr Ankush Gupta, HR Business Partner, Tata Consultancy Services who were professed the winners of the “Rising Stars of HR”.

The conclave brought together experts with key competencies such as change management, new age thinking and influencing skills through story telling share their viewpoints. The programme was attended by about 250 HR professionals across sector.

