‘Industry treading cautiously in the times of lockdown’

Published: 12:12 am 9:53 pm

Hyderabad: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending the lockdown till May 3, the industries are preparing to deal the situation optimally. Some sectors, which fall under the essential services, are hoping that they will be more productive once the selective easing come into play from April 20.

Krishna Bodanapu, Chairman, CII Telangana said the extension of lockdown was necessary given the exponential rise of positive cases in the country, forcing to make changes in the work and living. “We understand that businesses, especially the MSME sector are facing huge challenges and it is essential that our industries are operational to reduce impact on economy and provide livelihood to many,” he said.

“Covid-19 is a massive blow to the slowing Indian economy, particularly small businesses, and the MSME sector which employs about half of India’s workforce. While the government of India has already announced a few measures for the economy, the woes of industrial and business entities cannot be addressed solely with them,” said Karunendra S Jasti, president, FTCCI.

The Government should look to further extend the measures to revive the economic activities and strengthen the industries to face the challenges in areas of finance, supply of raw materials, work force, marketing and logistics, he said.

K Sudhir Reddy, president, Telangana Industrialists Federation, SMEs are in doldrums as their operations came to a standstill position due to the lockdown. Most of the SMEs are not in a position to pay salaries to employees due to lack of production. “There is a need to provide funding to SMEs from banks or other financial institutions at zero interest rate to pay salaries of employees who are not under the ESIC at least for the period of lockdown,” he said.

He said the industry is aligned with PM’s thinking of extending the lockdown for the benefit of a larger populations. However, the industries are finding it difficult as the production has stopped and those operating in the essential services are still facing some bottlenecks.

Reddy wanted the income level to be increased to Rs 25,000 to avail the scheme where in the Government will contribute the PF. A similar mechanism should be extended for ESI benefits for the lockdown period.

“We feel that the NPAs should be restructured with or without some haircut depending on the viability of the units barring the wilful defaulters. There should be some need-based financing to help the industry come back to normalcy,” said Koteshwara Rao, Convenor, All India Forum for Small and Medium Industries.

