Industry units to provide employment to 2,000: Harish Rao

Published: 9:24 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that units of Ambikar Darbar agarbathi and Pennar Industries will provide employment to 2,000 persons. During a review meeting with officials on the progress of industries being set up at Industrial Corridor, Mandapally, the Finance Minister said that the Ambikar Darbar Bathi industry will soon ground their unit at the Industrial Corridor. He further informed that the industry will provide employment for neatrly 1,500 women. Rao has said that the management of Pennar Industries has also agreed to set up a unit at the Industrial Corridor. The Pennar Industries unit would provide employment to as many as 500 people. Apart from Malaysian based DXN Industries, which had already grounded their work at the Corridor, Rao has said that they were also in consultations with a Rome Based Hair Industry. However, the Minister said that they will announce the complete details very soon.

Enquiring about the progress of the road works at Mandapally Industrial Corridor, Rao instructed the officials to speed up the works. Speaking over the phone with Vice-chairman and Managing Director, TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation Limited), EV Narasimha Reddy, the Finance Minister asked the TSIIC to provide all help to the management of Ambika Darbar Industries. District Revenue Officer, Chandrashekar, MD, Ambika Darbar Industries and other officials were present.

